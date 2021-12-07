Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist from $326.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.32.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.63. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $55,829,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

