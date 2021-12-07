Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCC opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

