Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 1,682 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in State Street by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177,010 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

