Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

