Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.28 and a 200-day moving average of $497.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $577.21.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.68.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

