Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

