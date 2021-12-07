Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

CVET stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 2.10. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Covetrus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Covetrus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 140,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

