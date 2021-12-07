Craig Mason Buys 500,000 Shares of Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) insider Craig Mason acquired 500,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.00 ($22,887.32).

Craig Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Craig Mason bought 619,607 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$39,654.85 ($27,925.95).

On Tuesday, November 16th, Craig Mason bought 18,583 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,059.23 ($745.94).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Craig Mason bought 62,405 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$3,432.28 ($2,417.10).

On Monday, November 8th, Craig Mason bought 350,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,250.00 ($13,556.34).

On Thursday, November 4th, Craig Mason purchased 100,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$5,600.00 ($3,943.66).

On Thursday, September 30th, Craig Mason purchased 120,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$6,840.00 ($4,816.90).

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Mason purchased 190,793 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,302.82 ($7,255.51).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Craig Mason purchased 905,187 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$46,164.54 ($32,510.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the software development activities. It offers Complii, a web-based compliance solution that is designed to automate, check, and process compliance obligations and protect companies; Complii Advisor Bid/Corporate Offer letters, a capital raising system that allows to create and manage multiple deals, as well as allows advisors and/or clients to electronically live bid into deals; and Complii Client Portfolio Portal, which allows clients to view their portfolios, ledgers, and account balance, as well as manage assets, update client profile online, print end of financial year statements and contract notes, add stocks to watch lists, and others.

