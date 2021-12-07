CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.71.

CRSP stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

