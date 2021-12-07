Critical Analysis: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) versus First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 27.25% 7.48% 0.88% First Savings Financial Group 15.92% 17.17% 1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Territorial Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Territorial Bancorp.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.12 $18.60 million $2.05 12.49 First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 1.00 $29.57 million $4.12 6.33

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Territorial Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

