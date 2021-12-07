Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,897 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,817 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,662,000 after buying an additional 114,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,626 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

