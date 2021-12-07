Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 168,671 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 168,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Ternium by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.