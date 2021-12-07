Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $222.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.