Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 560.3% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $184.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $258.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.