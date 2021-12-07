Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.12 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

NYSE:ECL opened at $229.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.72 and its 200-day moving average is $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

