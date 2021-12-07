Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 76,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

