Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 803 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 216.1% during the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $292.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.