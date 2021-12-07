Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.