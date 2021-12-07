Crypton Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $6,161.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057672 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,318,992 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

