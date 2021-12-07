CryptoVerificationCoin Price Tops $0.0530 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,867.01 and approximately $56.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 88.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00043022 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000874 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

