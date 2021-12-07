Csenge Advisory Group Buys 6,709 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

