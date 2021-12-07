Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

