Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 201 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

