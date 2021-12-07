Csenge Advisory Group Sells 603 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

