CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

