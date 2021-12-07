Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Curis by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

