Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu Sells 16,528 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $944,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CUBI stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 3,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,996. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

