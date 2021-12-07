Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,035 shares of company stock worth $14,849,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

