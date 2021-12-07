CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.