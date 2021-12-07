CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $187.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -108.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.91. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

