Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

About Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cynata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cynata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.