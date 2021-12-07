CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

