Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 1,363 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $225,644.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $1,330,240.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $1,100,720.00.

DDOG stock opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.95. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.