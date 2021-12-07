David Pendarvis Sells 1,544 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65.

On Monday, October 4th, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73.

NYSE:RMD opened at $260.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.40. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,145,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

