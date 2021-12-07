DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0061 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

