Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

