Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Ivy Ross Sells 10,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $66,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ivy Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $65,000.00.

Shares of DXLG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. 819,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,008. The stock has a market cap of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,096,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

DXLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

