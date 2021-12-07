Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.70 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.52) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.57) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.22 ($15.98).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €12.01 ($13.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.07 ($9.07) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.39).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.