Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €122.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.58 ($144.48).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA SAF opened at €98.66 ($110.85) on Friday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($103.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.09.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.