Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Bank's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are laudable. Cost-reduction initiatives like workforce optimization, additional real estate reductions, systems rationalization and streamlining of internal processes will help the company achieve its cost/income ratio goal of 70% by 2022, and alleviate bottom-line pressure. Improving deposit balance, backed by a gradually improving economy, and strengthened capital ratios, are tailwinds. Sound liquidity will enable the bank to meet its debt obligations even in uncertain economic situations. However, on the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past year. Low interest rates will keep margins under pressure. Litigation issues due to past misconducts remain headwinds to Deutsche Bank.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

DB opened at $12.52 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

