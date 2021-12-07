Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €158.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.41 ($177.99).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($179.55) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ETR DB1 traded up €0.40 ($0.45) on Tuesday, reaching €138.05 ($155.11). 574,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($171.52).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

