Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.02) to €8.00 ($8.99) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 123,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,021. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

