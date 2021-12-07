Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

