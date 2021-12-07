Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTEGY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

DTEGY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 399,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,450. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

