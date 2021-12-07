DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by 83.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.