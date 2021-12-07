Digital Health Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:DHACU)

Digital Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DHACU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Health Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Digital Health Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DHACU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.