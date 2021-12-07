Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 13.6% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) rose 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.59. Approximately 88,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,536,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

