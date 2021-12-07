Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Raised by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,174,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,000.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 119,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.