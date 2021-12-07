DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

