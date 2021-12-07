DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.04. DLH has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

